Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans plan to release LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin at the start of the new league year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Reeves-Maybin will free up $2.25 million of available cap space while creating $2 million in dead money.

Reeves-Maybin, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal last offseason.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans last year.

In 2022, Reeves-Maybin appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 13 tackles and one fumble recovery.