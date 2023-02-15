Texans Planning To Use No. 2 Overall Pick On Quarterback

ESPN’s D.J. Bien-Aime, citing league sources familiar with the Texans’ interview process, reports that Houston’s front office told candidates that they plan on using the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a quarterback.

Biene-Aime points out that the top prospects available in the draft include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

An NFC executive told Bien-Aime that Stroud reminds him of Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

“Not an elite arm but good enough, processes well,” the executive said. “Not fast, but athletic and aware in the pocket.”

As for whether Houston looks toward free agency for a quarterback, Bien-Aime writes that it seems “very unlikely.”

The Texans finished last season with Davis Mills as their starter but briefly turned away from him for a couple of weeks in favor of QB Kyle Allen.

Mills, 24, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and set to earn base salaries of $1.1 million and $1.4 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Mills appeared in 15 games for the Texans and completed 61 percent of his pass attempts for 3,118 yards 17 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He’s added 32 rush attempts for 108 yards and two touchdowns.