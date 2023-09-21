Texans Promote DE Derek Rivers, Sign CB D’Angelo Ross To PS

The Houston Texans announced they have promoted DE Derek Rivers from the practice squad to the active roster.

To fill the vacancy on the practice squad, Houston signed CB D’Angelo Ross.

Rivers, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract in 2020 and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad, but was later promoted back to the active roster.

Rivers returned on another deal in 2022 but tore his biceps during camp and missed the season. He returned on a contract in 2023 and Houston recently re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2021, Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans and recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Ross, 27, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross spent the past three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason, however. He caught on with the Texans practice squad later in the season.

The Texans brought Ross back on a futures deal for 2023 but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Ross appeared in three games and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.