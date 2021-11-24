Texans Promote LB Derek Rivers, Sign LB Connor Strachan To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are promoting LB Derek Rivers from the practice squad to the active roster and signed LB Connor Strachan to the taxi squad in a corresponding move.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Jonathan Owens
- TE Paul Quessenberry
- DE Derek Rivers
- G Lane Taylor
- WR Jordan Veasy
- WR Jalen Camp
- S Grayland Arnold
- G Jake Eldrenkamp
- T Jordan Steckler
- WR Damon Hazelton
- DT Michael Dwumfour
- RB Jaylen Samuels
- DB T.J. Green
- LB Chris Smith
- DE Demone Harris
- OT Carson Green
- LB Connor Strachan
Rivers, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose back in November and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.
He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract last season and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad.
In 2021, Rivers has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles.
