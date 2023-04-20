Texas RB Bijan Robinson Says He Only Took Pre-Draft Visits With Eagles & Buccaneers

Texas RB Bijan Robinson said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show that he only took two pre-draft visits this offseason with the Eagles and Buccaneers.

Robinson did, however, add that he’s spoken with “a lot of teams” via Zoom.

“But I’ve been talking to like a lot of teams on Zoom and stuff and on calls, but yeah, those are the two places I’ve been,” Robinson said, via Pro Football Talk.

Robinson is considered to be one best overall prospects in this year’s draft class, but there has been some debate about how early he’ll come off the board due to the fact that he’s a running back.

“I understand what people are thinking and what people say,” Robinson said. “I believe that any team that gets me, it’s such a blessing, and I know that God’s going to put me in the right position no matter where I’m at.

“I can’t change what people are thinking. A team has where I’m going to be at, and a team knows where I’m going to be at, and if that’s in the top 10 [so be it]. If that’s not, then it’s going to be a blessing in a way. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment. People are going to have opinions. We all don’t know, so we’re all just going to see in a week.”

Robinson, 21, was twice named first-team All-Big 12 and was a unanimous All-American and winner of the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following his junior season at Texas.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Robinson rated as his No. 7 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Raiders RB Josh Jacobs.

During his three-year college career, Robinson rushed 539 times for 3,410 yards (6.3 YPC) and 33 touchdowns to go along with 60 receptions for 805 yards and another eight touchdowns in 31 career games.