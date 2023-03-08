Texans Re-Sign C Scott Quessenberry To One-Year Deal, Claim QB E.J. Perry

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have re-signed former starting C Scott Quessenberry to a one-year deal.

He’ll provide depth for the team on the offensive line and could compete to start again depending on what happens this offseason.

Houston also claimed QB E.J. Perry off waivers from the Jaguars, per Field Yates.

Perry, 25, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.

The Jaguars signed Perry to a contract last summer and he was later added to their practice squad at the start of the season. Jacksonville brought him back on a futures contract this past January only to waive him this week.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.

Quessenberry, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,744,252 rookie contract and made a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

As an unrestricted free agent, Quessenberry signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Quessenberry started 16 games for the Texans at center.