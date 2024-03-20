Texans Re-Sign DE Derek Barnett

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing DE Derek Barnett.

Houston acquired the former first-rounder off waivers from the Eagles and he impressed in a part-time role.

Barnett, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles. Barnett tore his ACL during the team’s season opener and didn’t record any statistics for the 2022 season.

He restructured his contract last offseason and was scheduled to make $3.5 million guaranteed and a base salary of $1,125,000. The Eagles waived him after the trade deadline, however, and he was claimed by the Texans.

In 2023, Barnett appeared in eight games for the Eagles and six games for the Texans. He recorded 22 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one pass deflection, nearly all with Houston.