Texans Re-Sign DT Khalil Davis

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Texans have also re-signed DT Khalil Davis on Saturday.

Houston has been active recently, agreeing to deals with CB Desmond King, S Eric Murray and CB Kris Boyd.

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers before being waived and claimed by the Colts.

Davi then made his way back onto the Buccaneers practice squad after moving on from Indianapolis. He later joined the Texans last year.

In 2023, Davis appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 32 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery and two pass defenses.