Texans Re-Sign DT Pheldarius Payne, Waive WR Jadon Janke

The Houston Texans announced they have re-signed DT Pheldarius Payne and waived WR Jadon Janke to make room.

We have signed Pheldarius Payne and made another roster move. pic.twitter.com/GtGPX9RsRy — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 12, 2024

Both players were undrafted free agents who signed with the team after the draft this year. Payne was cut back at the start of camp with an injury, however.

Payne, 6-2 and 286 pounds, started his career at Nebraska before transferring to Virginia Tech. He signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

During his final season at Virginia Tech, Payne recorded 31 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection in 13 games.