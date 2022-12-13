Texans Re-Sign RB Gerrid Doaks To Practice Squad

The Texans announced that they have re-signed RB Gerrid Doaks to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Doaks, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of Cincinnati in 2021. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad last year.

He re-signed with Miami to a futures deal this offseason but was among their final cuts, once again. He has since bounced on and off of the Texans’ practice squad.

During his four years at Cincinnati, Doaks rushed for 1,712 yards on 331 carries (5.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.