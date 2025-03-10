Texans Re-Signing LB Jake Hansen To One-Year, $1.7 Million Deal

The Houston Texans are re-signing LB Jake Hansen to a one-year deals worth $1.7 million with upside to $2 million, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Hansen, 26, wound up going undrafted following the 2022 draft out of the University of Illinois. He signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent and has been with the team ever since.

In 2024, Hansen appeared in 16 games for the Texans and tallied 28 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.