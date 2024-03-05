Texans Re-Signing TE Dalton Schultz To Three-Year, $36M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans and TE Dalton Schultz have agreed to a new deal to keep the veteran in Houston.

Rapoport says it’s a three-year contract with a max value of $26 million and $23.5 million guaranteed.

This is exactly the kind of multi-year offer Schultz was seeking after playing out one-year deals the past two years. He said earlier this offseason he wanted to stay with the Texans.

“Oh, I would love to be in Houston. There’s no doubt about that. I loved my time,” Schultz said, per Cody Stoots. “Again: Special organization. Special quarterback. Love the scheme. Love the coaches. Loved everything about Houston.”

Schultz, 27, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

The Cowboys franchised Schultz, which cost them $10.9 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Texans last offseason.

In 2023, Schultz appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 59 receptions for 635 yards (10.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.