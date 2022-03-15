Texans Re-Signing TE Pharaoh Brown To One-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Houston Texans are re-signing TE Pharaoh Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $4 million.

Brown, 27, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders eventually promoted Brown to their active roster before once again releasing him at the start of the regular season. From there, he had a brief stint with the Browns before the Texans added him to their practice squad last season.

Brown wound up re-signing with the Texans in 2021 and has opted to do so again in 2022 on another one-year deal.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Texans and had one reception for 23 yards.