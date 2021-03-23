Texans Release LS Anthony Kukwa

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have released long snapper Anthony Kukwa.

Houston also moved on from LS Jonathan Weeks earlier this offseason so it appears they’re starting from scratch at the position.

Kukwa, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Lake Erie College back in 2017. He later agreed to a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

However, the Raiders opted to waive Kukwa a few months later. From there, he agreed to a futures contract with the Chargers, but was later waived after the 2018 draft.

The Texans signed Kukwa during the 2020 offseason. He was on and off their roster during the summer before being cut coming out of camp and joining the practice squad, where he spent the season. Houston re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

During his college career at Lake Erie, Kukwa played tight end and caught 18 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.