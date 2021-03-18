Texans Release P Bryan Anger

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans have released P Bryan Anger.

Rapoport says Anger was due to make $2.5 million in 2021, so this free Houston of that responsibility.

Anger, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2012 out of California. He played out his rookie contract and later signed a five-year extension worth $17 million with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers released Anger in 2019 and he later signed on with the Texans. Houston cut him loose coming out of the preseason but re-signed him a couple of weeks later and then gave him a three-year contract extension at the end of the season.

In 2020, Anger appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and punted 54 times with a 46.4 average and a long of 67. He had six touchbacks and placed 19 kicks inside the 20.