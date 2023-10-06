Texans Releasing DE Derek Rivers, Plan To Re-Sign Him To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans are releasing DE Derek Rivers, according to Brooks Kubena.

Aaron Wilson adds that the team released Rivers to create a roster spot for players the team is designating to return from IR. They are planning on re-signing Rivers to the practice squad.

Rivers, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract in 2020 and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad, but was later promoted back to the active roster.

Rivers returned on another deal in 2022 but tore his biceps during camp and missed the season. He returned on a contract in 2023 and Houston recently re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2021, Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans and recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.