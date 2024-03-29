Texans Restructure OL Tytus Howard’s Deal, Create $10.3M Of Cap Room

The Houston Texans recently restructured the contract of OL Tytus Howard for some additional cap space, according to Field Yates.

The Texans accomplished this specifically by converting $12.875 million of his base salary into a signing bonus and in turn creating $10.3 million of 2024 cap space.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. Houston exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Howard was entering the last year of his deal when he signed a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans.

In 2023, Howard appeared in seven games for the Texans, making seven starts at left guard.