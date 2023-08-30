Texans Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans have signed 13 players to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

DL Khalil Davis OL Austin Deculus DB Jacobi Francis DL Ali Gaye DB Brandon Hill RB Johnny Johnson TE Dalton Keene C Jimmy Morrisey DE Derek Rivers DE Day Odeleye (international) WR Steven Sims Jr. LB Garret Wallow P Ty Zentner

Sims, 26, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019. The Commanders cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2021 and he caught on with the Bills before being let go and signing on with the Steelers’ practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal with Pittsburgh last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

From there, the Texans signed Sims back in March to a contract but released him as part of the initial 53-man roster.

In 2022, Sims appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and recorded 14 receptions on 23 targets for 104 yards (7.4 YPC), to go along with 13 rushing attempts for 70 yards (5.4 YPC). He also recorded 434 as a kickoff return specialist and 105 on punt returns.