Texans Sign Five Players To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they signed five players to their practice squad on Thursday, including S Mark Perry, WR Xavier Johnson, OT Braeden Daniels, QB Kedon Slovis, and TE Cole Fotheringham.
We have signed 5 players to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/7GNL736Yqa
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 29, 2024
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- DE Solomon Byrd
- T Cameron Erving
- DE Malik Fisher
- FB Troy Hairston
- DT Marcus Harris
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- CB D’Angelo Ross
- T David Sharpe
- RB J.J. Taylor
- LB Max Tooley
- LB Ezekiel Turner
- T Kilian Zierer (International)
- S Mark Perry
- OL Braeden Daniels
- QB Kedon Slovis
- TE Cole Fotheringham
- WR Xavier Johnson
Fotheringham, 26, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Utah. He’s bounced on and off Las Vegas’ practice squad over the last two years before being among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.
In 2023, Fotheringham appeared in two games for the Raiders and recorded one reception for six yards.
