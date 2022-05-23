Texans Sign TE Darrell Daniels

The Houston Texans announced that they’ve signed TE Darrell Daniels to a contract on Monday.

Daniels, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2017. Indianapolis later traded Daniels to the Seahawks in return for Marcus Johnson coming out of the preseason.

Daniels was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals toward the end of the year. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal before bringing him back on a one-year contract last year.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for no yards.