Texans Sign Third-Round WR Tank Dell

The Houston Texans have officially signed third-round WR Tank Dell to a rookie contract, according to his agent.

Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Tankdell4 on signing his rookie contract with @HoustonTexans — David Canter (@davidcanter) May 16, 2023

Dell, 23, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Bears WR Darnell Mooney.

The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,034,381 in 2023.

During his three-year career at Houston, Dell appeared in 35 games and caught 228 passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.