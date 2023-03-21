Texans Signing C Michael Deiter To One-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed C Michael Deiter to a one-year contract.

This move was expected and initially reported on Monday night. Deiter will have a chance to compete for a starting job in Houston.

Deiter, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,505,248 rookie contract that included a $985,248 signing bonus.

Deiter was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Deiter was active for all 17 games for the Dolphins, but did not make a start for them.