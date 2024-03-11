Texans Signing CB Jeff Okudah To One-Year, $4.75M Deal

Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing CB Jeff Okudah to a one-year deal worth $4.75 million, including $2.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million signing bonus.
Okudah, 25, started one season at Ohio State and earned All-American honors before the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft on him.
He signed a four-year, $33,528,542 rookie contract that included a $21,944,394 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season.
The Lions traded Okudah to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick in April 2023.
In 2023, Okudah appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 44 tackles as well as three pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!