Texans Signing CB Jeff Okudah To One-Year, $4.75M Deal

Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing CB Jeff Okudah to a one-year deal worth $4.75 million, including $2.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Okudah, 25, started one season at Ohio State and earned All-American honors before the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft on him.

He signed a four-year, $33,528,542 rookie contract that included a $21,944,394 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

The Lions traded Okudah to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick in April 2023.

In 2023, Okudah appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 44 tackles as well as three pass deflections.