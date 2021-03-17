Texans Signing CB Tavierre Thomas

Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are signing former Browns CB Tavierre Thomas to a two-year deal.

Aaron Wilson adds that Thomas receives a two-year, $4 million contract from Houston.

The Browns declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Thomas, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Cardinals, but last just a few months in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Browns claimed Thomas off of waivers and was in Cleveland ever since.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and recorded 30 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.