Texans Signing DE Jerry Hughes

According to Jordan Schultz, the Texans are signing veteran DE Jerry Hughes to a contract.

Hughes adds some more depth to Houston’s pass rush and also gets to return home as a former TCU player.

Hughes, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2010. He spent three years in Indianapolis before he was traded to the Bills in 2013 for LB Kelvin Sheppard.

Hughes was entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million contract that included $22.15 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $6.35 million in 2019 when he signed a two-year extension to stay in Buffalo. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Hughes appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 18 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses.

