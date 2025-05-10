Texans Signing Fourth-Round RB Woody Marks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed fourth-round RB Woody Marks to his rookie deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 34 Jayden Higgins WR Signed 2 48 Aireontae Ersery G 3 79 Jaylin Noel WR Signed 3 97 Jaylin Smith CB Signed 4 116 Woody Marks RB Signed 6 187 Jaylen Reed S Signed 6 197 Graham Mertz QB Signed 7 224 Kyonte Hamilton DT Signed 7 255 Luke Lachey TE Signed

The only Texans draft pick that now remains unsigned is second-round G Aireonate Ersery.

Marks, 24, was a one-year starter at USC and transferred to the Trojans after four years at Mississippi State. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and set Mississippi State’s single-season catches by running back with 83 in 2021.

He was a four-star recruit and the 16th-ranked running back in the 2020 recruiting class.

During his college career, Marks appeared in 57 games and recorded 608 rushing attempts for 3,016 yards (4.96 YPC) and 31 touchdowns, to go along with 261 receptions for 1,546 yards (5.92 YPC) and five touchdowns.