Texans Signing K Matt Ammendola

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed K Matt Ammendola to the roster.

Starting K Ka’imi Fairbairn is dealing with a short-term injury and won’t be able to kick in the final preseason game, so Ammendola will fill in.

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

In 2021, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets and made 14-19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) to go along with 14-15 extra points.