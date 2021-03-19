Texans Signing OL Cole Toner One-Year Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Houston Texans are signing OL Cole Toner to a one-year contract on Friday, according to his agency. 

Toner, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later signed to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Toner had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Chargers during the 2017 season. The team placed him on injured reserve before later calling him up to their active roster in 2020.

The Chargers declined to tender Toner a restricted offer this offseason. 

In 2020, Toner appeared in 10 games for the Chargers, making three starts at center.

