Texans Signing OLB Jordan Jenkins To Two-Year Contract

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans are signing former Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins to a two-year contract on Saturday.

Jenkins, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract before returning to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal last year.

Jenkins is, once again, testing the open market an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Jenkins has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 32 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.