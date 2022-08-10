Texans Signing RB B.J. Emmons

The Houston Texans are signing RB B.J. Emmons following a successful workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Emmons, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft out of Florida Atlantic. He was cut loose after a month and signed on with the Raiders.

He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad but was released shortly thereafter. From there, the Seahawks signed Emmons to their practice squad but released him just a few days later.

Emmons landed with the Jaguars practice squad in December, but was ultimately released in January.

During his college career, Emmons recorded 123 rushing attempts for 526 yards (4.3 YPC) and eight touchdowns, to go along with seven receptions for 38 yards (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.