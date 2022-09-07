Texans Signing RB Gerrid Doaks To PS, Releasing TE Paul Quessenberry

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing RB Gerrid Doaks to their practice squad and releasing TE Paul Quessenberry in a corresponding move.

The following is a current list of Texans’ practice squad players:

QB Jeff Driskel

DB Jacobi Francis

WR Johnny Johnson III

EDGE Demone Harris

WR Jalen Camp

TE Jordan Akins

OL Jordan Steckler

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

S Tristin McCollum

TE Mason Schreck

C Jimmy Morrisey

DB Grayland Arnold

WR Drew Estrada

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

WR Chris Conley

RB Gerrid Doaks

Doaks, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of Cincinnati in 2021. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad last year.

He re-signed with Miami to a futures deal this offseason but was among their final cuts, once again.

During his four years at Cincinnati, Doaks rushed for 1,712 yards on 331 carries (5.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.