Texans Signing WR DaeSean Hamilton

According to Brooks Kubena, the Texans are signing WR DaeSean Hamilton to a contract.

Houston hosted Hamilton for a workout earlier this offseason so they obviously had some level of interest.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hamilton, 27, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract before being released.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.