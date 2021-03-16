Texans Tender RFA S A.J. Moore

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have submitted an original round tender for restricted free agent S A.J. Moore.

Moore was expected to stay in Houston, but there was some thought he might receive either a lower salary or an extension, so it’s interesting to see him get the tender.

The original-round tender will cost Houston $2.133 million for the 2021 season and give them the opportunity to match any offer he receives from another team.

Moore, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Patriots, but was waived a few months later.

The Texans later claimed Moore off of waivers and he’s been in Houston ever since.

In 2020, Moore appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 34 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass defense.