Texans Tried Out DL Tyeler Davison & OT Jaylon Thomas

According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans brought in free agent DT Tyeler Davison and OT Jaylon Thomas for tryouts on Friday.

Davison, 31, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Saints in 2015 out of Fresno State. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Falcons.

The Falcons re-signed Davison to a three-year extension before releasing him last year. He had stints with the Browns and Chargers last year.

Atlanta released him back in March and he eventually caught on with the Browns on the practice squad.

For his career, Davision has appeared in 111 games for the Saints, Falcons and Chargers and recorded 217 tackles, five sacks, a fumble recovery, three forced fumbles and four pass defenses over the course of eight seasons.