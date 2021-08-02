Texans Waive LB Nate Hall, Activate DL DeMarcus Walker

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Texans have waived LB Nate Hall and activated DL DeMarcus Walker from the non-football injury list.

Houston also officially signed G Danny Isidora and LS Mitchell Fraboni to the roster.

Hall, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by Dallas coming out of the preseason and signed to the Bills practice squad.

Hall bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad until signing with the Texans’ practice squad in December. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the taxi squad shortly after.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded seven total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Walker, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract and had been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Walker appeared in 13 games and recorded 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.