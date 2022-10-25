Texans Waive WR Tyler Johnson

The Houston Texans announced that they’ve placed WR Tyler Johnson on waivers Tuesday to make room for newly signed WR Tyron Johnson.

Johnson, 24, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and was named First-team All-Big Ten before being selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,420 that includes a signing bonus of $314,420 when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in two games for the Texans, but did not catch a pass.