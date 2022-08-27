Texans Waiving K Matt Ammendola

The Houston Texans announced that they have waived K Matt Ammendola just two days after signing him, as the team expects K Ka’imi Fairbairn back for Week 1

We’ve made a roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 27, 2022

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

In 2021, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets and made 14-19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) to go along with 14-15 extra points.