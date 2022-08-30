Texans Waiving OL Max Scharping

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are waiving OL Max Scharping as they cut the roster down on Tuesday.

Scharping was a potential starter for Houston and former second-round selection, but the Texans evidently felt it was time to try and upgrade.

Scharping, 26, was drafted by the Texans in the second round out of Northern Illinois in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5 million rookie deal that included $2.9 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Scharping appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and made 11 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 guard out of 83 qualifying players.