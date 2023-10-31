Texans Worked Out Five Players

Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans worked out guards Jerome Carvin, Kyle Fuller, Brent Laing, and C Lecitus Smith.

The team also brought in RB J.J. Taylor for a visit, per Wilson.

Fuller, 29, was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 draft by the Texans. After Fuller spent four years with Houston, Washington claimed him off of waivers in 2018.

Fuller caught on with the Dolphins in 2019 but was cut coming out of camp. From there, he signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad and was later brought up to the active roster. The Broncos signed him to a deal in March but was among their final roster cuts.

He most recently was a member of the Ravens’ practice squad.

In 2022, Fuller appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks but did not start in any of those games.