Texans Worked Out RB Miyan Williams

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans brought in undrafted RB Miyan Williams for a workout on Friday.

Houston also hosted RB Deon Jackson for a tryout, so they are clearly taking a look at some options at running back.

Williams, 22, is an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022.

During his four-year college career, Williams recorded 164 receptions for 1,141 yards (7.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 15 receptions for 139 yards (9.3 YPC).