Texans Worked Out RB Miyan Williams

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans brought in undrafted RB Miyan Williams for a workout on Friday.
Houston also hosted RB Deon Jackson for a tryout, so they are clearly taking a look at some options at running back.
Williams, 22, is an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022.
During his four-year college career, Williams recorded 164 receptions for 1,141 yards (7.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 15 receptions for 139 yards (9.3 YPC).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!