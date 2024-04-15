Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat Visiting Broncos & Chiefs

According to Ian Rapoport, Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat is going on official 30 visits with the Broncos and Chiefs.

Sweat has been a busy prospect with several official draft visits, and that was before being arrested and charged with a DUI last week.

He was previously projected to be a Day 2 pick in the upcoming draft as a big-bodied nose tackle.

Sweat, 22, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Buccaneers DT Vita Vea.

During his five seasons with the Longhorns, Sweat played in 51 games and recorded 127 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 13 pass deflections.