Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. Declared For 2026 Draft

Texas LB Anthony Hill announced he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. will enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Hill is a projected day 2 draft pick. pic.twitter.com/x6pxGkoluW — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 8, 2025

Once thought to be a potential first-round pick, Hill has seen his stock slip a little bit over the past season. However, he still has a great shot to go on Day 2 of the draft and should be in the conversation among the top linebackers this year.

Hill, 20, was a five-star recruit and the top-rated linebacker in his class by multiple recruiting services. He was a freshman All-American and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023, then first-team All-SEC and All-American in 2024.

During his three-year college career, Hill recorded 249 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions and four pass deflections in 40 games.