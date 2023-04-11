Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson Visiting Jaguars, Patriots, Raiders & Cardinals

According to Albert Breer, Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson is scheduled to take four top 30 visits this week, including with the Jaguars, Cardinals, Raiders and Patriots.

Breer notes the Jaguars and Patriots have no shot at Wilson unless they trade up into the top 10 picks but Wilson wanted to take the opportunity to talk with HCs Doug Pederson and Bill Belichick.

Wilson is visiting with nearly every team picking in the top 10, which is where the Cardinals (No. 3) and Raiders (No. 7) are slotted. He’s also visited the Bears and Texans.

Wilson, 22, earned first-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He transferred to Texas Tech from Texas A&M following his freshman year.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Wilson rated as his No. 8 overall prospect. Lance Zierlein compares him to former Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah.

During his college career, Wilson recorded 76 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.