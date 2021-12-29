Titans Activate LT Taylor Lewan From COVID List

The Tennesee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve activated LT Taylor Lewan from the COVID-19 list.

Lewan, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.485 million rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option in 2017.

From there, Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million extension in 2017 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman at the time.

In 2021, Lewan has appeared in 11 games for the Titans, starting each game at left tackle.