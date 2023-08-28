Titans Activated OL Dillon Radunz From PUP List

The Tennessee Titans activated OL Dillon Radunz from the PUP list on Monday, per Terry McCormick.

This indicates he’s passed his physical and is ready to start practicing in some capacity.

He tore his ACL last December and has been working his way back from that injury.

Radunz, 25, was a second-round pick by the Titans out of North Dakota State back in 2021. He’s going into the third year of a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $6,326,873 that includes a $1,961,364 signing bonus.

In 2022, Radunz appeared in 11 games for the Titans and made four starts at both guard and tackle.