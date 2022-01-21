Titans Activating RB Derrick Henry From Injured Reserve

According to Turron Davenport, the Tennessee Titans are activating RB Derrick Henry from their injured reserve ahead of the AFC Divisional Round.

Davenport, citing sources, adds that Henry is expected to start Saturday’s game.

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2021, Henry appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 219 times for 937 yards (4.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 154 yards.