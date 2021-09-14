Titans Add TE Austin Fort To Practice Squad

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Tennessee Titans announced they signed TE Austin Fort to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Austin Fort

The Titans updated practice squad includes:

  1. QB Matt Barkley
  2. DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
  3. LB Jamal Carter
  4. TE Tory Carter
  5. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  6. DT Woodrow Hamilton
  7. DT Naquan Jones
  8. WR Mason Kinsey
  9. G Jordan Roos
  10. DE Amani Bledsoe
  11. DB Chris Jones
  12. C Corey Levin
  13. K Randy Bullock
  14. OT Christian DiLauro
  15. LB Joseph Jones
  16. TE Austin Fort 

Fort, 26, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2019. Fort missed each of the last two seasons with season-ending injuries, first a torn ACL in 2019 then after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery last year.

After Fort spent training camp with the team, the Broncos released Fort at final cuts this year.

Fort has yet to appear in an NFL game.

