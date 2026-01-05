Titans Also Requesting HC Interview With Broncos DC Vance Joseph

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Titans are requesting to interview Broncos DC Vance Joseph for their HC vacancy.

The Titans also requested to interview Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, as they are moving quickly with their HC search now that the season has concluded.

Joseph, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and he returned to Denver in 2023 after Arizona cleaned their staff.

In 2025, the Broncos defense ranked No. 2 in yards allowed, No. 3 in points allowed, No. 7 in passing yards allowed and No. 2 in rushing yards allowed.