Titans Announce Nine Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced nine roster moves on Tuesday, including promoting LB Joe Schobert from the practice squad to the active roster.

They also announced the promotion of DL Larrell Murchison and placed CB Caleb Farley on injured reserve. He has a disc injury.

The team signed K Josh Lambo, CB Greg Mabin, LB Andre Smith and CB Davontae Harris to the practice squad, cutting CB Shyheim Carter and OL Eric Smith to make room.

Schobert, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.

Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars in March of 2020 before later being traded to the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh elected to cut him loose back in March.

The Broncos signed Schobert last month before cutting him loose a few weeks later. The Titans later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Schobert has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded nine total tackles and a forced fumble.

Farley, 24, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans will have a fifth-year option on Farley for the 2025 season.

In 2022, Farley has appeared in nine games for the Titans and has 10 total tackles.