Titans Announce 32 Moves, Finalize 53-Man Roster

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Tennessee Titans announced 32 roster moves to get their roster down to the 53-man limit. 

Titans Helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. WR Racey McMath
  2. LB Chance Campbell
  3. WR Mason Kinsey
  4. DE Sam Okuayinonu
  5. LB Ben Niemann
  6. LB Chance Campbell
  7. DB Shyheim Carter
  8. DT Michael Dwumfour
  9. DB Eric Garror
  10. WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
  11. DB Steven Jones
  12. DB Tyreque Jones
  13. WR Mason Kinsey
  14. T John Leglue
  15. DB Armani Marsh
  16. DE T.K. McLendon
  17. WR Racey McMath
  18. TE Thomas Odukoya
  19. T John Ojukwu
  20. DE Sam Okuayinonu
  21. RB Jacques Patrick
  22. WR Reggie Roberson
  23. T Andrew Rupcich
  24. LB Thomas Rush
  25. DT Trevon Coley
  26. DT Jaleeel Johnson
  27. LB Ben Niemann
  28. DT Kyle Peko
  29. TE Kevin Rader
  30. G Jordan Roos

Tennessee also waived DT Tyler Shelvin with an injury designation and placed DB Caleb Farley on the Physically Unable to Perform list. 

Peko, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Peko was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster for a few years before signing on with the Bills during the 2018 season. He returned to Buffalo on a futures contract in 2019 before being waived and later claimed by the Colts. 

Indianapolis later waived Peko before re-signing him to their practice squad. Denver signed Peko off of the Colts’ practice squad before releasing him.

The Titans then signed Peko to a contract but placed him on injured reserve near the end of the preseason and ultimately released him with a settlement, but re-signed him to the practice squad during the season and eventually promoted him to the active roster. 

He later caught on with the Raiders practice squad in 2022 and was promoted to their active roster. Las Vegas waived Peko earlier this month and he quickly caught on with the Titans’ preseason roster. 

In 2022, Peko appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles and one pass deflection.

